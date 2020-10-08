Man arrested in hit-and-run that left 32-year-old woman dead in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian Sept. 14.

Sebron Kenneth Anthony Gooding, 29, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He’s being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he was booked Thursday, according to jail records.

The crash happened in the 6000 block of Indian River Road around 9:40 p.m. Sept. 14.

Officers responded to the scene to find 32-year-old Amanda Delois Majett of Norfolk had been hit by a vehicle. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

