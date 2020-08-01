Man arrested in fatal Norfolk stabbing given 2 years, 8 months in prison

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Months after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Norfolk in August 2018, a 55-year-old man has been sentenced to prison.

James H. Jones, 55, was sentenced Friday to four years with one year and four months suspended, leaving him two years and 8 months to active time to serve. His sentencing happened in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Jones previously pleaded guilty in September 2019 to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of 28-year-old James Joseph Webb in the 6400 block of Faraday Court in 2018.

Jones was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Latest Posts: