ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a raid on an alleged Rowan County drug house in connection to a murder investigation on Wednesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 2, detectives found the body of Rodney Craig Edwards, 56, discarded in a remote location in Eastern Rowan County after he died of an overdose. Detectives focused their investigation into Edwards’ death on a Wildwood Road home just outside of Salisbury.

On April 12, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 39, and Bobbi Jo Rowland, 40, with the concealment of Edwards’ death.

Jonathan Paul Holshouser (above), Bobbi Jo Rowland (below)

Detectives also allege that narcotics were being sold from the Wildwood Road home by Lerenzo Harris, 39.

On May 20, while detectives were investigating at the Wildwood Road home, Ronnie Dale Hoots, 61, was found dead from two gunshot wounds at the scene. The sheriff’s office charged Erick Brown, 60, with first-degree murder in connection to Hoots’ death.

Erick Brown

Also during that same investigation, deputies searched the Wildwood Road home and found drugs, leading to a warrant for Harris’ arrest for the possession of cocaine.

On Wednesday, deputies say they arrived to serve the warrants on Harris and found him with “a substantial amount of crack cocaine and money in his pockets.” Deputies also executed a search warrant on the Wildwood Road home and located 72 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $24,500 of cash.

Cash, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized from the Wildwood Road home (courtesy of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Harris is currently being charged with the following:

Felony Possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Trafficking in cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harris is being held on a $254,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.