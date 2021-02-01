Man arrested in connection with shooting last July in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they have arrested a 27-year-old Portsmouth man in connection with a shooting that left another man injured last July on Freeman Avenue.
Jerry Vann Pork Jr. is charged with two counts of assault by shooting, stabbing, etc in the commission of a felony; two counts of use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony; discharge of a firearm in or around a school; and attempt to commit a non-capital offense.
He was arrested Friday after a direct indictment was issued for Suffolk Circuit Court, Suffolk officials wrote in a news release Monday.
Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on July 18 in the 6200 block of Freeman Avenue in the Huntersville area of Suffolk.
The victim, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Pork is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.