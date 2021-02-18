Man arrested in connection with robbery at Suffolk Miller Mart

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk arrested a 28-year-old man Thursday in connection with a robbery at a Miller Mart.

Police arrested Charles Leroy Griffin Jr., of Suffolk, and charged him with robbery, larceny, and assault and battery. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants including contempt of court and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

Police responded to a Miller Mart in the 1500 block of Holland Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

The clerk told police a man entered the business, forced his way behind the counter and physically confronted her. He allegedly implied he had a weapon.

He fled the store on foot after taking an undetermined amount of cash and alcohol.

After an investigation, police arrested Griffin. He was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail following his arrest.

