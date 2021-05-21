Man arrested in connection with larceny of catalytic converters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, a suspect was arrested in connection with several cases of stolen catalytic converters in Virginia Beach.

Authorities say, Christopher B. Canady, 35, was arrested after mobile surveillance caught him removing catalytic converters from commercial vehicles in the 4000 block of Holland Office Park. They recovered three catalytic converters, a handgun, two reciprocating saws and a syringe containing heroin.

He has been charged with seven counts of grand larceny and one count of convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

The arrest was a joint mission between members of Virginia Beach Police Department’s First Precinct Crime Suppression Squad, the Detective Bureau and the Norfolk Police Department.

He is being held in the Virginia Beach City jail.