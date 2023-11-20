HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department has arrested a man in connection with two robberies on Nov. 16.

Hampton police say that at 2:34 a.m., 34-year-old Steven Bowen entered the 7-Eleven located in the 3400 block of Commander Shepard Blvd and removed an undisclosed amount of Newport cigarettes. Bowen then fled the business on foot.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a shoplifting that occurred at the Food Lion located in the 1st block of West Mercury Blvd. After a short pursuit, officers took Bowen into custody.

Steven Bowen (Courtesy: Hampton Police Department)

Bowen was charged with one count each of robbery and shoplifting.