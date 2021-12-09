Man arrested in connection with Franklin shooting that killed 18-year-old

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a homicide that left an 18-year-old dead and another man injured in Franklin in November.

On Thursday, Franklin police said Kevin Megal Rooks, 26, of Franklin, was charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arrested with the help of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Meherrin Drug Task Force. He is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Rooks’ charges are in connection with a double shooting on Forest Pine Road in Franklin Nov. 17.

Officers responded to an apartment complex just after 7 p.m. that night, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Officers then went inside a residence and found a second person dead from a gunshot wound. That person was identified as 18-year-old Tazman Banks.

“The Franklin Police Department would like to thank the Isle of Wight Sheriffs Office and Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office for their assistance,” Franklin police said in a news release Thursday.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact us online at p3tips.com. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.