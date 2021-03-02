Man wanted in connection with Norfolk homicide arrested in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in Norfolk in early February.

Norfolk police said Tuesday night that Dequan T. Copeland, 28, was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, with the help of the United States Marshals Service.

Police believe he shot and killed 23-year-old Tracy E. Bellamy around 11 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 800 block of Wide Street.

Bellamy was found with gunshot wounds and transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Copeland is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Norfolk.