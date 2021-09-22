Man arrested for Phoebus High threat also posted threat against Denbigh High, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man arrested Tuesday after a threatening social media post toward Phoebus High in Hampton also posted a threat against Denbigh High in Newport News, police say.

Both threats turned out not to be credible, police say, but the suspect, Nedko Coon, faces charges related to both incidents. Coon’s arrest came a day after two students were shot at Heritage High School in Newport News. A 15-year-old student was arrested in that case.

Coon’s been charged with one count of threats of violence involving a school and one count of threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

He was served warrants by Newport News police on Tuesday night while in Hampton police custody. The arrest came in collaboration with the Hampton Police Division and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, Newport News police say.

“The safety of our community is a top priority. We take each and every one of these threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. “This is not a joke or a prank. Individuals responsible for making these threats will be charged.”

School districts across Hampton Roads have been continuing to deal with threats and rumors in the wake of the Heritage High shooting. Coon has been the only person arrested so far.