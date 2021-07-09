Man arrested after shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News last month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police have arrested a man after another man was shot last month on J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

33-year-old Rashad Gunn, of the 300 block of Deputy Lane, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, shooting firearm in public place, maliciously shoot in occupied building, reckless handling and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on June 12 in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris. Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and found part of the front window of the building shattered. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There was a confrontation between the victim and suspect ahead of the shooting, police say, but no other details in the case have been released.