Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Man arrested after shooting at Newport News gentlemen’s club

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old Newport News man has been arrested after a man was seriously hurt last month in a shooting at Liquid Blue Gentlemen’s Club.

Police served warrants to 29-year-old Dominic Lamar Stone, of the 800 block of Dana Rae Court, on Friday morning. He’s been charged with malicious wounding, shooting in committing a felony and shooting in a public place causing injury.

Dominic Lamar Stone

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on December 17 in the parking lot of the Dresden Drive strip club. The victim, a 36-year-old Newport News man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details in the case have been released, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories