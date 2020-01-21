Man arrested after shooting at Newport News gentlemen’s club

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old Newport News man has been arrested after a man was seriously hurt last month in a shooting at Liquid Blue Gentlemen’s Club.

Police served warrants to 29-year-old Dominic Lamar Stone, of the 800 block of Dana Rae Court, on Friday morning. He’s been charged with malicious wounding, shooting in committing a felony and shooting in a public place causing injury.

Dominic Lamar Stone

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on December 17 in the parking lot of the Dresden Drive strip club. The victim, a 36-year-old Newport News man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details in the case have been released, but police say the investigation is ongoing.