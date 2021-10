PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after a rape was reported on Liston Lane in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police didn’t have many details in a press release Monday, but said the rape was reported on September 30 in the 1000 block of Liston Lane.

Police arrested 55-year-old Michael Earl Lee the same day and charged him with rape and six counts of forcible sodomy.

Anyone with information in the case to contact Detective Holley or Sergeant Foster at 757–393–8536.