Man arrested after police found him on roof of Norfolk Octopharma

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into police custody Monday night after they found him on the roof of a Norfolk business.

According to a police spokeswoman, first responders were told about a possible commercial burglary on East Little Creek Road.

When they arrived on scene, police say they found 22-year-old Kobe Smith on the roof of Octopharma just after midnight.

Smith is charged with destruction of property, but police say additional charges are pending.

