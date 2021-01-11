Man arrested after person stabbed in neck in Dare County

COLINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested last week after a person was stabbed in the neck in Dare County.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sunset Drive in Colington. The victim suffered a stab wound to the neck and was taken Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Jorge Armando Munoz, was still at the scene and taken into custody, authorities say.

The 41-year-old was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is in custody under a $20,000 secured bond.

No other details in the case have been released, but authorities say Munoz lives in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.