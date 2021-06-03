Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in Virginia Beach hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Virginia Beach last week.

Virginia Beach police say Nghiem Nghi Nguyen turned himself in to police after investigators obtained warrants for his arrest. The suspect vehicle in the case was found in Binghamton, New York. Nguyen is charged with felony hit-and-run and is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

The fatal crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28 in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway. The motorcyclist who was struck, 40-year-old Philip Pereira, died at the scene. He was from Massachusetts.

His family says they still have questions: “what if the driver that hit him stayed on the scene? What if the call for help had gone out sooner?” They held a vigil on Wednesday night for Pereira, who they say had a larger-than-life personality.