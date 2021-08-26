Man arrested after June homicide on Mariners Way in Norfolk

Jacques K. Ruffin

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have made an arrest after a June 11 homicide in Mariners Way in Norfolk.

Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Jacques K. Ruffin, of Norfolk, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Detectives haven’t shared additional details in the case, but the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on June 11 in the 500 block of Mariners Way. Thomas E. Alexander III, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting came just over two weeks after a woman was shot on Mariners Way.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

