A second suspect is still wanted, police say.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested one of two murder suspects in connection to a homicide back in February at the River Walk Inn in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police announced on Friday afternoon that Marcellus T. Epps was apprehended by Chesapeake police and charged with first-degree murder and other charges connected to the fatal shooting of 40-year-old David Branch on February 2.

A woman was also seriously hurt in the shooting.

The second suspect in the case, Demonte Worrell, is still wanted on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Demonte Worrell, Feb. 6, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

Anyone with info is asked to contact detectives at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.