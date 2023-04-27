VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing earlier this week in Virginia Beach was arrested Thursday in the Richmond area.

Virginia Beach police say 30-year-old Kavitte Conway was arrested early Thursday morning with help from the Henrico Police Department. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Virginia Beach Jail.

Kavitte Conway

Police say Conway fatally stabbed 38-year-old Anthony Garcia just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of South Streamline Drive, off Potters Road near NAS Oceana.

Garcia was found by officers with multiple stab wounds. He later died at the hospital from those injuries. Police say Garcia and Conway got into a dispute beforehand, but there are no additional details.

