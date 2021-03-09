Man arrested after allegedly hitting woman with gun, robbing her of purse in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Markel K. McLaughlin, of Suffolk, is charged with armed robbery, use or display a firearm in commission of a felony, and destruction of property.

Police said an officer was flagged down just before 10 a.m. by a person about a robbery that had just happened outside the Sun Trust Bank in the 100 block of N. Main Street.

Officers were able to find the man suspected in the robbery to the 100 block of Charles Street, where he was found with the victim’s purse.

The victim, a woman, sustained minor injuries from being hit by the man’s firearm and having her purse taken away from her.

McLaughin has been identified by police as the suspect in the case.

He was taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.