Man arrested after allegedly entering Governor’s Square apartment, ‘touching’ 2 teens

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly entered a Governor’s Square apartment and touched two teenagers sleeping in a room.

Jaime Leonel Ortiz, a resident of the same complex, is charged with breaking and entering, assault and sexual assault.

Police say Ortiz entered an apartment around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 19 and touched the two females sleeping in the room, who are 14 and 18 years old.

The two teenagers woke up and one turned on the flashlight on her phone.

A “brief struggle” allegedly happened during which one of the girls screamed.

Ortiz then ran from the room and apartment, police said.

Investigation by police identified Ortiz as the suspect.

He was arrested Feb. 21 and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

