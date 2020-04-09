Man accused of threatening to burn down a Happy Shopper in JCC

41-year-old Lamont Minkins is accused of threatening to burn down the Happy Shopper in James City County. (Photo courtesy of the James City County Police Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a man and burn down a convenience store in James City County on Monday.

Police were called to the Happy Shopper, located at 8934 Pocahontas Trail, around 4 p.m. on Monday after 41-year-old Lamont Minkins visited the store and threatened to kill a man and burn down the building, according to a news release.

Minkins had previously been banned from the store. When James City County Police Department officers arrived they found him yelling racial slurs and knocking over a trash can.

Minkins was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He is charged with threats to burn, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

