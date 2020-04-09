Man accused of threatening to burn down a Happy Shopper in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a man and burn down a convenience store in James City County on Monday.
Police were called to the Happy Shopper, located at 8934 Pocahontas Trail, around 4 p.m. on Monday after 41-year-old Lamont Minkins visited the store and threatened to kill a man and burn down the building, according to a news release.
Minkins had previously been banned from the store. When James City County Police Department officers arrived they found him yelling racial slurs and knocking over a trash can.
Minkins was arrested and taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He is charged with threats to burn, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.
Latest Posts
- Democrats block new virus aid as lawmakers squabble over funding
- Lawmakers press Bureau of Prisons for answers on new coronavirus procedures
- Local advocate fears children will die during COVID-19, but not from the virus
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
- Criminal justice advocates ask for some of Virginia’s juvenile offenders to be allowed to shelter in place in communities