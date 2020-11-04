Man accused of stealing safe from Hampton business

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a Hampton man in connection with two recent burglaries in the city.

Officers took 48-year-old Derrick Barnes into custody the morning of the most recent crime.

On Nov. 3 at 4:10 a.m., police responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 100 block of Old Aberdeen Road. The glass on the front door was broken and officers determined a safe had been stolen from the business.

Officers patrolled the area around the business and found the safe. They also located a man believed to be the suspect in this case.

Police took Barnes into custody for this incident and also charged him in connection with a commercial burglary on Oct. 29 in the 2300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

He has been charged with two counts breaking and entering and two counts petit larceny, 3rd or subsequent offense.

Barnes remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

