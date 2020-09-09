Man accused of stealing fire truck, breaking through fire department garage in West Virginia

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man accused of stealing a fire truck and breaking through the garage of a West Virginia fire department is in police custody.

Grafton police officers responded to a call Saturday from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department about a stolen fire truck parked at the Taylor County Courthouse, according to a criminal complaint.

They found the truck parked “in the middle of the road facing the courthouse entrance.” A witness told police that a man, identified as Jason Lyons, 38, of Grafton, used the truck to “make a circle around the building and busted through the gate,” according to a criminal complaint.

The witness said he followed Lyons in his own truck toward the courthouse. Officers later arrested Lyons at a gas station.

Police found damage to a Grafton Fire Department bay door, which had been “broken off of the building” and “dented inwards,” according to the criminal complaint.

Outside, officers said they saw tire marks from “where [Lyons] used truck 109 to break through the door to make entry.”

Lyons is also accused of trying to start another truck in the garage but was unable to do so. Officers found “wires were pulled out of the dash,” according to the complaint.

The damage to the stolen truck and building was estimated at a total of $35,000.

Lyons has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and two counts of injury or destruction of property. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.