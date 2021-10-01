Man accused of stabbing four in Suffolk, including two officers, faces more charges after indictment

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of stabbing two police officers, as well as two other people in May of 2020, faces more charges after a direct indictment.

Suffolk police say 41-year-old Travis Dionne Butler is now charged with four counts of assault: shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of attempt to commit a capital offense and obstruct justice by threat or force – drug, gang, violent offender.

Officers responded to the stabbing in the 100 block of Ashford Drive around 9:30 p.m. to serve an emergency custody order. They said Butler, who was being served the custody order, pulled a knife and attacked the officers and two others. All four were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but survived.

Butler was originally arrested on charges of aggravated malicious wounding (2 counts), malicious injury to a police officer (2 counts) and felonious assault (4 counts).

A woman, Shanitta Nicole Cuffee, was also arrested and charged in connection to the incident.