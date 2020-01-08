Man accused of soliciting child porn from James City County 13-year-old

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Missouri man is behind bars after authorities say he solicited child pornography from a James City County 13-year-old.

Thomas J. Collura, 57, was extradited to Virginia last week after being arrested by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office in December. The Joplin, Missouri, resident has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, production of child pornography and using electronic means to solicit child pornography.

In a press release, JCC police said the child’s parents first reported in October that they believed an adult was having sexually explicit communication with their daughter online.

An investigation revealed Collura was communicating with the girl through text messages and other online forums.

No other details were provided in the release, but police say the investigation is still active. Collura is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.