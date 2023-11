JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police have arrested a man accused of robbing the Papa John’s at 5559 Olde Towne Road on Oct. 19.

Just days ago on Oct. 27, Dominique Cathcart, 40, was arrested by Hampton police for robbing a woman at an ATM.

James City County police charged Cathcart with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and abduction and kidnapping.

Cathcart is currently being held without bond at the Hampton Jail Annex.