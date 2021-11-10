Man accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings in 2011 will stay in jail

Cummings was the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, will stay in jail ahead of his trial.

Rashad Dooley was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after being arrested back in August. He’s one of four man facing murder charges in the death of Chris Cummings.

Cummings was shot and killed back in 2011 at his home in the 800 block of West 42nd Street. His roommate was also shot, but he survived.

The case sat cold for years until work from Norfolk PD cold case detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service led to the four arrests in August.

The other men charged in the case are Kwaume L. Edwards, Javon L. Doyle, Ahmad R. Watson. They’re all from Newport News and have also been denied bond.

The prosecution alleged on Tuesday that Cummings was a small-time marijuana dealer, and his death was the result of a drug robbery gone wrong.

Dooley is expected in court again on Dec. 7, though no trial date has been set at this time.

