Man accused of hitting VB officer with car charged with DUI, hit-and-run

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a man for allegedly hitting an officer with a car as police responded to a series of shootings Friday night at the Oceanfront.

Police said Malik Kearney is charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

He’s currently being held without bond, but has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday. Kearney is due back in court for a hearing on the charges May 27.

Police said early Saturday morning that as officers were on the scene at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront investigating shots fired, an officer was hit and injured by a car.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks reports that it remains unclear if Kearney’s arrest was related to the shootings. Three people have been arrested in connection with the shootings.

In a statement released Saturday, police said three separate shooting events took place Friday night in the resort area, leaving two people dead, a man and woman, and eight people hurt.

One of those killed, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, was shot by an officer as they were responding to a second sound of gunfire near Pacific Avenue.

Officials say the initial investigation into the incident revealed that a group of people was involved in some type of conflict which turned into a fight.

Five men pulled out guns and started shooting.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. are all charged in connection with the first shooting incident of the night, which happened in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

Court documents state Baker allegedly admitted to shooting into the crowd and handing the gun off to someone else. The paperwork also says several people opened fire and Virginia Beach police caught it on camera and chased them.

Documents state an officer on a bike in the area saw Adams shooting and told him to drop the gun.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr.

Police said 28-year-old Deshayla Harris was also killed by gunfire Friday night, and confirmed she was a bystander at a second shooting incident that happened in the 300 block of 19th Street.

Police said there is no suspect information in that shooting. They also added that they believe that shooting is unrelated to others.