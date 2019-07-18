Man accused in York stabbing death said brother ‘didn’t cry for mommy’

YORK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of stabbing his brother to death told investigators that his brother “wanted that” and “didn’t cry for mommy,” according to court documents.

61-year-old Lawrence John Hill was discovered stabbed to death in the master bedroom of his Dare Road home just before 3 p.m. on July 3. Police said the bathroom was covered in blood and there were signs of a struggle, including a mirror that was knocked from the wall, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

His brother, 47-year-old John Hill, was discovered covered in blood in the home with Lawrence Hill’s body. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his brother’s death, according to the YPSO.

John Hill was questioned by police and made several abnormal statements to them, including that his brother “wanted that” and that’s “why his hair looks so good,” court documents state.

John Hill also told police, “I showed off his wounds” and said that his brother “didn’t cry for mommy, he told me he loved me and to take care of his dog,” court documents show.

“I told him I loved him, but I wanted my wallet back and the keys to the safe that has my guns and his guns,” John Hill told investigators.

John Hill is scheduled to appear in the York-Poquoson Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on July 24.