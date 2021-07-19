Man abducted from Newport News trailer park, robbed at gunpoint

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The victim of an abduction in Newport News managed to escape and call police, and now one man is facing a long list of charges in connection with the incident.

Newport News Police say they were contacted around 12:30 a.m. on June 2 about a robbery to a person. Officers responded to the 4900 block of West Mercury Boulevard and located the victim, who was visibly injured.

He told officers he was at a trailer park in the area of Circle Drive and Eagle Lane, when a man approached and robbed him of his property at gunpoint. The suspect and another man then ordered him to drive them. The victim managed to escape from the vehicle at the West Mercury Boulevard location.

The suspects stole his vehicle, but police later located it.

Newport News Police arrested 40-year-old Armando Valentin Rosa on July 19 and charged him with three counts of abduction, four counts of robbery, carjacking, two counts malicious wounding, burglary, petit larceny, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of firearm by a felon.

WAVY News 10 has reached out to NNPD to find out if the other suspect is still wanted.