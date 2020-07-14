Male wanted for stealing 12-pack of White Claw on July 4, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are hoping the public can help identify a male seen on security cameras stealing a 12-pack of White Claw alcoholic seltzers from a 7-Eleven.

According to police, the male entered a 7-Eleven on Pacific Avenue July 4 and bought a water bottle at the register.

When checking out, the he took a 12-pack of White Claw from beneath the counter and ran out the front door. He was last seen heading northbound on Pacific Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

