Male taken to hospital after shooting on Marshall Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting on Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue.

After officers responded, the male was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released his age.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

There are no suspects as of Wednesday night, police said.

