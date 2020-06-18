Male taken to hospital after shooting on Marshall Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting on Marshall Avenue in Newport News.
Police believe his injuries are not life-threatening.
Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue.
After officers responded, the male was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released his age.
The circumstances are still under investigation.
There are no suspects as of Wednesday night, police said.
