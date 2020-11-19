Male shot multiple times in Chesapeake, taken to hospital in stable condition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A male was shot and injured Thursday night on Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake, police said.

Chesapeake Police said they responded to a call about an injured male on Woodlake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found the male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is still in its initial stages. Police will release additional information as it is available.

WAVY viewers sent photos of the scene, which appears to be at or near a Wawa.

