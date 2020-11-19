Male shot multiple times in Chesapeake, taken to hospital in stable condition

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Chesapeake shooting Woodlake Drive (Photo courtesy: Teresa Fatherly Yaeger)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A male was shot and injured Thursday night on Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake, police said.

Chesapeake Police said they responded to a call about an injured male on Woodlake Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found the male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is still in its initial stages. Police will release additional information as it is available.

WAVY viewers sent photos of the scene, which appears to be at or near a Wawa.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10