Loved ones march for answers after youth football coach is shot and killed

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family members and loved ones of Deveon Simmons are continuing the fight for answers after he was shot and killed dead in Chesapeake.

Police are still working to learn who pulled the trigger.

“If you know anything, small, big, anything – just let somebody know. Even if you don’t let the police know, just let somebody know,” said Kevin Simmons, Deveon’s younger brother.

Police tell 10 On Your Side 35-year-old Simmons was found in the Waverton Apartment’s parking lot in a vehicle with a deadly gunshot wound. That was on October 9 of this year.

Simmons was a father, a coach, a brother, a son, and held so many other meaningful roles before that. One of those roles was as a standout football player for Landstown High School in Virginia Beach.

After his playing career ended, Simmons’ coaching career started. He was working with the Chesapeake Virginia Tigers when his life was taken.

“He was was really tough on me,” said one of the Tiger’s players. “That’s how we got more better,” expressed another.

Now, just less than two months after his death, loved ones are marching for answers – including his athletes and coaching colleagues.

They’re just one week away from playing for a national title in Florida – something they’ll have to do without their beloved defensive coach.

“Think about your family,” said Kevin Lamb, Tigers assistant coach. “Think about what your family would do in this moment -the right thing. The right thing. Speak up, let it be known. If you have any information at all. His family deserves it, these kids deserve it… we all deserve it. It means a lot.”

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Help the Chesapeake Virginia Tigers get to nationals by clicking here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.