Local law enforcement recognized with public safety award for their contributions to federal cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of law enforcement in Hampton Roads were recognized with public safety awards from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwillinger awarded 238 officers and agents from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with the 2020 EDVA Public Service Award. These law enforcement professionals worked on 70 federal cases, operations, and initiatives in 2019 for the Eastern District Court of Virginia.
Typically the EDVA holds an annual awards ceremony to honor law enforcement professionals who receive this award; however, due to the coronavirus the in-person awards ceremony was canceled this year. Award recipients received a EDVA Public Service Award challenge coin in lieu of an in-person ceremony.
“The only effective way to investigate, prosecute, and ultimately thwart criminal activity is through the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” Terwilliger wrote in a press release. “Through our annual Public Service Awards program, we recognize those partners who have gone above and beyond in the execution of their duties and public service. We also salute their loved ones who also sacrifice on a daily basis so these agents and officers can protect the rest of us. Thank you for your incredible service.”
Officers and agents from the following EDVA districts received the award:
Norfolk:
- ATF Washington Field Division
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office
- Dayton Police (Oh)
- Defense Criminal Investigative Service
- Dept. Health & Human Services, OIG
- DHS Homeland Security Investigations
- DEA
- FBI – Norfolk Field Office
- General Services Administration, OIG
- IRS – Criminal Investigations
- NASA
- Norfolk Police
- Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office
- Small Business Administration, OIG
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- U.S. Postal Inspection Service
- Virginia Office of Attorney General
- Virginia Department of Corrections
- Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Eastern Laboratory
Newport News:
- ATF Washington Field Division
- Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office
- DHS, Customs & Border Protection
- DHS Homeland Security Investigations
- DEA Washington
- FBI-Norfolk Field Office
- Food & Drug Administration
- Hampton Police
- IRS – Criminal Investigations
- James City County Police
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
- Newport News Police
- Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office
- Virginia State Corporation Commission
- Virginia State Police
- Williamsburg Police
Click here to view the full list of law enforcement recognized with this award.
