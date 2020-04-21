Local law enforcement recognized with public safety award for their contributions to federal cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of law enforcement in Hampton Roads were recognized with public safety awards from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwillinger awarded 238 officers and agents from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with the 2020 EDVA Public Service Award. These law enforcement professionals worked on 70 federal cases, operations, and initiatives in 2019 for the Eastern District Court of Virginia.

Typically the EDVA holds an annual awards ceremony to honor law enforcement professionals who receive this award; however, due to the coronavirus the in-person awards ceremony was canceled this year. Award recipients received a EDVA Public Service Award challenge coin in lieu of an in-person ceremony.

Today, EDVA honors 238 federal, state, & local officers, agents, and partners from over 50 different law enforcement & partner entities across EDVA with our 2020 Public Service Awards. Thank you, and your loved ones, for all you do to keep the rest of us safe & protect the fisc. pic.twitter.com/Avx7FhOlrR — US Attorney Terwilliger (@USATerwilliger) April 21, 2020

“The only effective way to investigate, prosecute, and ultimately thwart criminal activity is through the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” Terwilliger wrote in a press release. “Through our annual Public Service Awards program, we recognize those partners who have gone above and beyond in the execution of their duties and public service. We also salute their loved ones who also sacrifice on a daily basis so these agents and officers can protect the rest of us. Thank you for your incredible service.”

Officers and agents from the following EDVA districts received the award:

Norfolk:

ATF Washington Field Division

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

Dayton Police (Oh)

Defense Criminal Investigative Service

Dept. Health & Human Services, OIG

DHS Homeland Security Investigations

DEA

FBI – Norfolk Field Office

General Services Administration, OIG

IRS – Criminal Investigations

NASA

Norfolk Police

Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office

Small Business Administration, OIG

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Virginia Office of Attorney General

Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Eastern Laboratory

Newport News:

ATF Washington Field Division

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office

DHS, Customs & Border Protection

DHS Homeland Security Investigations

DEA Washington

FBI-Norfolk Field Office

Food & Drug Administration

Hampton Police

IRS – Criminal Investigations

James City County Police

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Newport News Police

Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office

Virginia State Corporation Commission

Virginia State Police

Williamsburg Police

Click here to view the full list of law enforcement recognized with this award.

Latest Posts