Local dentist gets 9 months in prison for failing to pay nearly $600K in taxes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local dentist who practiced on the Southside will serve 9 months in prison for failing to pay nearly $600,000 in taxes, some of which date back to 2006.

Robert Keith Barbour was sentenced last week and ordered to pay $597,002.73 in restitution, the Internal Revenue Service said in a press release. Records show he had offices in Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

Barbour owned his own dental practice from 1999 to 2017, court documents show, and he was in charge of its financial matters. Most recently, from 2012 to 2015, Barbour filed accurate IRS Form 941 for payroll taxes, but failed to pay the taxes to the IRS. Instead he kept the tax funds taken from employee paychecks.

That scheme wasn’t the first time Barbour had trouble with his taxes, the IRS says. The service had sent him collection notices, notices of intent to levy and lien notices dating back to 2006, but Barbour ignored them. FICA tax obligations going back to 2006 added up to just over $300,000.

Barbour was first indicted on the charges on November 6, 2019 and pleaded guilty on February 4, 2020.

