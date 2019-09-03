Lancaster man charged with murder of missing Northumberland man

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — A Lancaster man has been charged with murder after a missing Northumberland County man’s body was recovered Friday in the Guinea area of Gloucester County.

Lancaster Sheriff Patrick McCranie says Jacob Michael Monday, 20, was arrested Friday in Gloucester and charged with first-degree murder, conceal a dead body and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the death of David LaForge.

Jacob Michael Monday

LaForge was reportedly last seen leaving work at the Buoy Convenience Store on Northumberland Highway around midnight Friday, August 23.

No other details have been released in the case, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office.