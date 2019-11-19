1  of  2
Kitty Hawk police trying to ID man wanted for stealing computer from Walmart

by: Dalisa Robles, WNCT

Posted: / Updated:

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WNCT) — Police are trying to identify a man who they say stole a computer from a Walmart in Kitty Hawk.

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said that on November 6 around 12:30 p.m., a man with a dark beard wearing a black ball cap, gray hoodie, blue jeans and yellow work boots went into Walmart.

After removing the anti-theft device from a desktop computer, police said the man took the computer out of the store.

He then got into what appeared to be a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria with black rims, markings on the side and a dome on top. The vehicle appears to be a taxi, police said.

If you have any information contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895.

