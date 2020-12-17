King Food Mart in Hampton robbed Wednesday night

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The King Food Mart on King Street in Hampton was robbed Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money, and left on foot with an undisclosed sum.

There are no photos of the suspect, but police say it was a man with a red and blue face covering and a red jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10