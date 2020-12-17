King Food Mart in Hampton robbed Wednesday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The King Food Mart on King Street in Hampton was robbed Wednesday night.
It happened around 7:50 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the business and demanded money, and left on foot with an undisclosed sum.
There are no photos of the suspect, but police say it was a man with a red and blue face covering and a red jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
