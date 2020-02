NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital after being shot Friday afternoon on Birch Street in Norfolk.

He has non life-threatening injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Birch, police say.

There are no other details at this time, but check back for updates. Those with information are asked to submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.