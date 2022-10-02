NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Interstate 64 in Newport News.

According to State Police, troopers were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 between Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road at 9:32 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

A 2020 Honda Civic, with four occupants, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 when the driver attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, that was driving erratically.

Someone in the Ford reportedly fired at least two shots at the Honda, before the Ford exited the interstate. A juvenile female was injured during the shooting and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Victims and witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a late model Ford Mustang with large aftermarket rims occupied by two males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.