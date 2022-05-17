SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile male is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a man with possible life-threatening injuries, police say.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital via Nightingale.

Police were notified about the stabbing at 7:08 a.m. and responded to the 300 block of Collier Crescent, off Locust Street and White Marsh Road in the southeastern part of the city.

The relationship between the suspect and victim is still unclear at this time, but police say it’s a “domestic-related” stabbing.

The case is still under investigation.