Jury trial for OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz pushed back to Sept. 29

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. Perwaiz is due in U.S. District Court in Norfolk Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for a detention hearing. He was charged last week with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has pushed back the start date of a jury trial for a Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing unnecessary procedures on women in an alleged insurance fraud scheme — and ruled that it fits within speedy trial requirements.

Javaid Perwaiz’s jury trial is scheduled to start Sept. 29. at 11 a.m.

A defense attorney for Perwaiz filed a motion July 5 asking that his client’s trial happen within the 70-day period for a speedy trial.

His trial was scheduled originally for June, but was pushed back because of coronavirus.

The defense’s motion came after Perwaiz was indicted on 53 additional charges June 19, bringing him to a total of 63 charges, including one count of healthcare fraud — criminal forfeiture, 25 counts of health care fraud, 33 counts of making false statements related to health care matters, and four counts of aggravated identity theft. Perwaiz has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

His defense attorney filed the motion in an effort to ensure his client’s right to a speedy trial was respected, despite impacts from the coronavirus.

In an opinion issued Wednesday, however, set the end of that 70-day period at Sept. 30, the day after Perwaiz’s new trial date.

The judge cited several reasons for why the 70-day period ends Sept. 30: When the defense files a motion, the speedy trial clock automatically stops until that motion is resolved.