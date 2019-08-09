Jury convicts Hampton man, woman on cocaine distribution charges

Latoya Patrice Carter, left, and Marcus Troy Moody, right.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman from Hampton could each face 10 years to life in prison after a jury convicted them on cocaine distribution charges.

A news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia said 29-year-old Latoya Patrice Carter and 30-year-old Marcus Troy Moody were found guilty on Thursday.

Newport News police arrested Carter and Moody during a traffic stop in January that was preceded by Carter running a red light and speeding through the area of 16th Street and Ivy Avenue.

A search of their vehicle led the discovery of a digital scale with narcotics residue, narcotics packaging material, 80 grams of cocaine and $4,000 in cash.

Officers also found two loaded semi-automatic handguns, one of which had an extended magazine, and an additional magazine during the search.

Carter and Moody are slated to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

