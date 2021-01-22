Jury acquits man of murder, malicious wounding charges in 2019 shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and injuring a man in a shooting in 2019 has been acquitted on some charges, including murder and malicious wounding.

Jonah Dwight Sims was in Newport News Circuit Court on Friday for a trial by jury, according to court records.

The jury found Sims not guilty of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, armed burglary, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felony, burglary, assault and battery and destruction of property.

Newport News police said the shooting happened inside a home in the 600 block of Dresden Drive, off Jefferson Avenue, shortly before 9:15 p.m. one night in September 2019. A woman, 24-year-old Kayleigh Christian Ellifritz, was found dead at the scene.

A man who was also shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injury was not life-threatening, police said.

Sims is scheduled for sentencing on April 23.