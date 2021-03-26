JCCPD identify Richmond man as suspect in September bank robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The investigation into a bank robbery in James City County last year has revealed a possible suspect.

Police say they believe 58-year-old James Washington of Richmond is the person who robbed the Atlantic Union Bank on John Tyler Highway the afternoon of September 17. The suspect told the teller he had a gun and demanded money. No injuries were reported.

Robbery at Atlantic Union Bank in James City County (Photo courtesy: James City County Police)

Police have a warrant for Washington’s arrest on a count of armed robbery.

If you can help them locate him, please contact JCCPD at 757-566-0112 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com.