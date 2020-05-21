JCC Police: Woman shot after male follows her while walking on Adams Road

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was assaulted and then shot in the leg after a male followed her while she was walking on Adams Road Thursday.

James City County Police say they received a call reporting a gunshot victim around noon Thursday on Adams Road near Gibson’s Mobile Home Park.

The woman, a 20-year-old York County resident, said she was walking on Adams Road when she realized a male was behind her.

She said she walked more quickly, but the person still got closer to her. Then, the person grabbed her from behind and she fell to the ground. A struggle ensued, police said.

The woman said she saw he had a pocketknife.

She was able to break free, but then he pulled out a handgun and shot her in the lower left leg.

The male fled on foot.

Medics took the woman to Riverside Regional Medical Center. She was treated and released.

Police describe the male as a black male about 5 feet 11 inches in height and 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black pullover hooded sweatshirt, a black scarf-style mask and royal blue winter gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: