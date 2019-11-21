JCC Police request help identifying people who store wallet from car at Target

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman they believe stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle at Target Sunday.

Police say the wallet was taken from the car, which was parked at the Target at 4630 Monticello Avenue, between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m.

Shortly after, between 10:50 and 11 a.m., the debit and credit cards in the wallet were used to make multiple purchases at Walgreens at 1309 Richmond Road and at Staples at 1320 Richmond Road. Both businesses are in the City of Williamsburg.

Anyone able to identify the people in surveillance photos is asked to call Investigator Jason Slodysko at 757-259-5161 or email him at jason.slodysko@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.