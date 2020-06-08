JCC Police: Man charged after head-on crash on Croaker Road Friday

Live Now
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after a head-on crash Friday night.

Michael Meekins, 52, of Williamsburg, is charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Police say they responded to a crash around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Croaker Road.

They arrived to find an overturned Dodge pickup truck in the westbound lane and a Pontiac sedan in the eastbound lane.

Meekins was flown by helicopter to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. The 18-year-old female driver of the Pontiac was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Meekins told police he was driving eastbound when he crossed the white line, over-corrected and went into the westbound lanes. He struck the Pontiac head-on.

